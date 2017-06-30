Suspect in Michigan airport stabbing ...

Suspect in Michigan airport stabbing indicted

Wednesday

A Canadian man was charged on Wednesday with stabbing a Michigan airport police officer in an attack federal investigators are probing as an act of terrorism, according to an indictment filed with the federal court in Flint. Amor Ftouhi, 49, of Montreal, was previously charged with stabbing officer Jeff Neville at the Bishop International Airport in Flint on June 21. Neville survived the attack.

