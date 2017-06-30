Qatar becomes third Arab-majority nation to ban a Wonder Womana starring Israeli Gal Gadot

A third Arab-majority country, Qatar, has banned the blockbuster movie "Wonder Woman" amid the hubbub over star Gal Gadot's service in the Israeli Defense Force. The superhero film had been scheduled to premier last weekend at Qatari theaters, but when the movie failed to debut, Doha News cited a confirmation by VOX Cinemas Qatar that "Wonder Woman" had been banned.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.