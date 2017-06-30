Meetings of Egypt-Tunisia consular committee conclude in Cairo
The meetings of a joint Egyptian-Tunisian consular committee wrapped up in Cairo on Tuesday. The two sides discussed ways of boosting cooperation in the consular fields to facilitate the affairs of the two countries' citizens, Egypt's Assistant Foreign Minister Khaled Yousri said in statements.
