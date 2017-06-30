Jazeera publishes deceptive witnesses for Al-Marzouky Tunisian Shorouk.docx to this card
Since the launching of the program it has claimed that it ensures that its guests remain objective, yet the presence of Marzouki proved it the case otherwise, the newspaper added. Also, Marzouki criticized two former Tunisian Prime Ministers Hamady Al-Gebaly and Mahdy Goma and accused other officials only to increase conflicts in Tunisia, in order to achieve a political agenda sponsored by Qatar, the newspaper reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Egypt Today.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Who can prove ISIS is popular?' (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|1
|Froma Harrop's troubling support of French burk... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Name
|2
|This Country Beat Back the Islamist TideBy Maaj... (Jun '16)
|Jul '16
|Trumpo
|5
|Muslim waitress is assaulted in south of France... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|lilas marrier
|1
|What is an Islamist? (Aug '12)
|Apr '16
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|57
|Jailed: Illegal immigrant who raped and sexuall... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|1
|Tunisian gay men jailed for having sex and forc... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Logic Analysis
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC