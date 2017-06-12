World Bank Approves $500 Million Loan...

World Bank Approves $500 Million Loan for Tunisia

Yesterday

The World Bank on Tuesday approved a $500 million loan to support Tunisia's budget, a government official for the North African country said on Tuesday. The funding followed the release by the International Monetary Fund of a delayed $320-million tranche of Tunisia's IMF loan, after the government agreed to speed up economic reforms.

Chicago, IL

