Wonder Woman' temporary banned in Tunisia
The decision comes after the secular People's Movement Tunisian Party filed a petition to stop screening the movie, despite the fact that the Tunisian Ministry of Culture allowed the screening initially. The party took an offensive stance against the showing because Gal Gadot is Israeli.
