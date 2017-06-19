Wonder Woman' temporary banned in Tun...

Wonder Woman' temporary banned in Tunisia

Sunday

The decision comes after the secular People's Movement Tunisian Party filed a petition to stop screening the movie, despite the fact that the Tunisian Ministry of Culture allowed the screening initially. The party took an offensive stance against the showing because Gal Gadot is Israeli.

