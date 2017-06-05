'Wonder Woman' Release Halted In Tuni...

'Wonder Woman' Release Halted In Tunisia As Political Party Files Demand For Ban

Wednesday

While Warner Bros ' Wonder Woman continues to harness big box office around the globe, the film has also come up against political and religious issues in some parts of the world. After being banned in Lebanon because star Gal Gadot is Israeli, the DC warrior's debut in Tunisia has now been suspended.

Chicago, IL

