When Drinking Water is a Crime: Tunisians Demand the Right Not to Fast

A Tunisian protester smokes a cigarette and holds a placard reading in French "Why is it bothering you? If you fast and I eat?" during a demonstration for the right to eat and smoke in public during the Muslim dawn-to-dusk fasting month of Ramadan, on June 11, 2017, in Tunis. As millions of Muslims across the world pass the halfway point in their month of compulsory fasting, in one Muslim country activists are fighting for what they say is their right not to fast during Ramadan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.