Unusual clinical outcome of primary H...

Unusual clinical outcome of primary Hyperoxaluria type 1 in Tunisian...

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: BioMed Central

Primary hyperoxaluria type 1 , is a rare and heterogeneous disease and one of major causes of renal insufficiency in Tunisia, caused by mutations in the AGXT gene. 33-34InsC mutation, was mainly described in children with a severe clinical feature leading to early death, but it was uncommonly reported in adult patients.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BioMed Central.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Who can prove ISIS is popular?' Dec '16 Marie-Luise_J 1
News Froma Harrop's troubling support of French burk... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Name 2
News This Country Beat Back the Islamist TideBy Maaj... (Jun '16) Jul '16 Trumpo 5
News Muslim waitress is assaulted in south of France... (Jun '16) Jun '16 lilas marrier 1
News What is an Islamist? (Aug '12) Apr '16 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 57
News Jailed: Illegal immigrant who raped and sexuall... (Apr '16) Apr '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 1
News Tunisian gay men jailed for having sex and forc... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Logic Analysis 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,361 • Total comments across all topics: 281,781,085

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC