Two German tourists stabbed in Tunisia

The Tunisian Ministry of the Interior said two German tourists, a mother and her daughter, were stabbed earlier Friday in Nabeul, a coastal town in northeastern Tunisia. The incident is "not a terrorist attack" and the aggressor "has been suffering from psychological disorders since 2011," said Yasser Mosbeh, the spokesman of the ministry.

Chicago, IL

