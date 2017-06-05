Tunisia's Prime Minister Youssef Chahed warns no one safe in anti-graft 'war'

Tunisian Prime Minister Youssef Chahed was reported on Sunday as saying no one in the North African country involved in corruption would emerge unscathed in his government's "war" on graft. Corruption was widespread in Tunisia under longtime president Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, who was ousted in the 2011 uprising that spawned the Arab Spring, but it remains endemic.

