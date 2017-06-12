Tunisians protest for right not to fa...

Tunisians protest for right not to fast during Ramadan

A protester in Tunis openly smokes a cigarette and holds a placard reading in French "Why does it bother you if you fast and I eat?" during Ramadan on Jun 11, 2017. TUNIS: Dozens of Tunisians demonstrated on Sunday to demand the right to eat and drink in public during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan and to protest against non-fasters being arrested.

