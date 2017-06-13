Tunisian sentenced to jail for smokin...

Tunisian sentenced to jail for smoking during Ramadan

A Tunisian court Monday sentenced to one month in prison a man who smoked a cigarette in public during the Muslim dawn-to-dusk holy fasting month of Ramadan, a spokesman said. The man was seen smoking outside the Bizerte courthouse by a judiciary official who informed the police before they arrested him and referred him to the prosecution, the spokesman Chokri Lahmar told AFP.

Chicago, IL

