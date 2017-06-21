Tunisian media eyes deepening of coop...

Tunisian media eyes deepening of cooperation with Xinhua

Tunisian President of People's Representatives Assembly Mohamed Ennaceur meets with He Ping , editor-in-chief of China's Xinhua News Agency, in Tunis, capital of Tunisia, on June 20, 2017. Tunisian President of People's Representatives Assembly Mohamed Ennaceur met Tuesday with He Ping, editor-in-chief of China's Xinhua News Agency and both agreed to boost bilateral cooperation including media.

Chicago, IL

