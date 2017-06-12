Tunisia Showcases its Distinctive Foo...

Tunisia Showcases its Distinctive Food Products at the Summer Fancy Food Show 2017

Tunisia , a North African country rich with culinary history enhanced with South Mediterranean and European influences, is excited to be showcasing top quality Tunisian products at the Specialty Food Association's Summer Fancy Food Show at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City , taking place from June 25 - 27, 2017. Tunisia, which first exhibited at the SFFS in 1999, is bringing attention to its land nourished with history and its distinctive food products.

