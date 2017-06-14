Tunisia sets up "green police" to bat...

Tunisia sets up "green police" to battle trash scourge

10 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Tunisian Prime Minister Youssef Chahed on Tuesday launched an environmental police department as part of the government's efforts to enhance environmental protection. Amid a lack of awareness to protect the environment among the general public, the North African country's rubbish woes worsened as municipalities are not dealing with the problem in advance of local elections slated for December.

Chicago, IL

