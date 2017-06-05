Tunisia probes into Qatari transactions to Libyan terrorists
In a statement following a special session held by the National Defense Institute, Horchani asserted that his ministry would examine these allegations and their possible repercussions on the country's national security. Libyan National Army spokesman Colonel Ahmed al-Mesmari revealed a number of documents showing Qatar's interference in Libya on Wednesday.
