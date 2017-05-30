Tunisia militants behead shepherd near Algeria border - sources

Islamist militants kidnapped and beheaded a young shepherd in Tunisian mountains near the border with Algeria, less than two years after his brother was killed in the same way, security sources and residents told TAP state news agency on Saturday. Troops found the body of Khelifa Soltani near Sidi Bouzid after he had been snatched by militants on Friday, sources told Reuters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.