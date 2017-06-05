Tunisia Militants Behead Shepherd Nea...

Tunisia Militants Behead Shepherd Near Algeria Border: Security Sources

Militants kidnapped and beheaded a young shepherd in Tunisian mountains near the border with Algeria, less than two years after his brother was killed in the same way, security sources and residents said. Troops on Saturday found the body of Khelifa Soltani near Sidi Bouzid after he had been snatched by militants on Friday, the sources said, without giving any reasons why he was abducted.

