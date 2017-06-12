Tunisia Is Latest Arab Country To Ban 'Wonder Woman' Over Gal Gadot
A Tunisian court has banned the showing of "Wonder Woman" because star actress Gal Gadot served in the Israel Defense Forces. Tunisia joins Lebanon, which banned the screening of the film as part of its ban on all Israeli products.
