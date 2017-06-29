Tunisia freezes assets of former pres...

Tunisia freezes assets of former presidential hopeful

Wednesday

Authorities in Tunisia have announced freezing of the assets of football club magnate and former presidential hopeful Slim Riahi on suspicions of money laundering. An investigating judge imposed the restriction on all of Riahi's shares on the stock market, bank accounts and property, said prosecution spokesman Sofiene Sliti on Wednesday.

