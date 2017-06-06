Tunisia follows with concern diplomat...

Tunisia follows with concern diplomatic crisis in Gulf countries

3 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

"Tunisia is following with concern the development of the situation in the Arab Gulf in the light of the latest decisions" issued by some Arab countries towards Qatar, announced on Monday the Tunisian Minister of Foreign Affairs Khmais Jihinaoui. The Tunisian Minister has alluded to the suspension of diplomatic relations with Qatar, a decision taken by Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

