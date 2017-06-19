Tunis frees youths who raised pro-Qatar banner at match

TUNIS: Two Tunisian youths were released by authorities on Monday after being briefly detained for raising a banner at a football match in capital Tunis decrying attempts by several Arab states to isolate Qatar. On Saturday evening, during the final match of the Tunisian Cup championship, the pair -- identified as Sabri Atwani and Hamza Aldbebi -- raised a large banner reading: "Shame on you rulers! You besiege Qatar while leaving Israel in peace."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.