Tunis frees youths who raised pro-Qat...

Tunis frees youths who raised pro-Qatar banner at match

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Peninsula

TUNIS: Two Tunisian youths were released by authorities on Monday after being briefly detained for raising a banner at a football match in capital Tunis decrying attempts by several Arab states to isolate Qatar. On Saturday evening, during the final match of the Tunisian Cup championship, the pair -- identified as Sabri Atwani and Hamza Aldbebi -- raised a large banner reading: "Shame on you rulers! You besiege Qatar while leaving Israel in peace."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Who can prove ISIS is popular?' (Dec '16) Dec '16 Marie-Luise_J 1
News Froma Harrop's troubling support of French burk... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Name 2
News This Country Beat Back the Islamist TideBy Maaj... (Jun '16) Jul '16 Trumpo 5
News Muslim waitress is assaulted in south of France... (Jun '16) Jun '16 lilas marrier 1
News What is an Islamist? (Aug '12) Apr '16 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 57
News Jailed: Illegal immigrant who raped and sexuall... (Apr '16) Apr '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 1
News Tunisian gay men jailed for having sex and forc... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Logic Analysis 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Cuba
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,410 • Total comments across all topics: 281,893,950

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC