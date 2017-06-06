Terrorists from Tunisia
Palermo, June 6 - The tax unit of finance police coordinated by DDA anti-mafia police in Palermo has uncovered a criminal group that organized illegal migrant crossings from Tunisia to Italy aboard fast powerboats in an activity "threatening national security", prosecutors in Palermo said Tuesday. Passengers and potential clients who had contacted the organization included suspected Islamist militants, according to investigators coordinated by Palermo prosecutor Francesco Lo Voi and State attorneys Claudia Ferrari and Francesca La Chioma.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ANSA.it.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Who can prove ISIS is popular?'
|Dec '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|1
|Froma Harrop's troubling support of French burk... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Name
|2
|This Country Beat Back the Islamist TideBy Maaj... (Jun '16)
|Jul '16
|Trumpo
|5
|Muslim waitress is assaulted in south of France... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|lilas marrier
|1
|What is an Islamist? (Aug '12)
|Apr '16
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|57
|Jailed: Illegal immigrant who raped and sexuall... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|1
|Tunisian gay men jailed for having sex and forc... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Logic Analysis
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC