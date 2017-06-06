Terrorists from Tunisia

Palermo, June 6 - The tax unit of finance police coordinated by DDA anti-mafia police in Palermo has uncovered a criminal group that organized illegal migrant crossings from Tunisia to Italy aboard fast powerboats in an activity "threatening national security", prosecutors in Palermo said Tuesday. Passengers and potential clients who had contacted the organization included suspected Islamist militants, according to investigators coordinated by Palermo prosecutor Francesco Lo Voi and State attorneys Claudia Ferrari and Francesca La Chioma.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ANSA.it.