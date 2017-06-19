RUFC - Pen Pics - Aimen Belaid
Aimen Belaid Aimen is a French-born Tunisian who began his Youth career in Paris before moving to Caen then Louhans- Cuiseaux. He then moved to the Czech Republic and played for FK Banik Most 1909 October 2008 saw him join Slavia Prague B where he made around forty appearances before he went on to play for Grenoble, Etoile Sportive du Sahel in Tunisia before making the move to Bulgaria and playing for PFC Lokomotiv Plovdiv and Levski Sofia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vital Football.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Who can prove ISIS is popular?' (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|1
|Froma Harrop's troubling support of French burk... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Name
|2
|This Country Beat Back the Islamist TideBy Maaj... (Jun '16)
|Jul '16
|Trumpo
|5
|Muslim waitress is assaulted in south of France... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|lilas marrier
|1
|What is an Islamist? (Aug '12)
|Apr '16
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|57
|Jailed: Illegal immigrant who raped and sexuall... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|1
|Tunisian gay men jailed for having sex and forc... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Logic Analysis
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC