Rached Ghannouchi, President of Ennahda Party - Press Photo
He announced that Ennhada will not support Qatar against the other Arab nations, but the movement will remain neutral. Khomairi told Shams FM radio station that the Movement will not contradict the official stance of the Tunisian government but its stance will remain in coherence with the Tunisian high interests.
