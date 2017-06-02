Oil production in south Tunisia suspended due to social movements
Oil and gas productions in the fields of Tataouine, southwest of Tunisia and Kebili, southeast of Tunisia, have been completely interrupted due to protests in both provinces since two months ago, announced on Thursday night the Tunisian Ministry of Energy and Mines. "Having a direct negative impact on the national economy, these sit-ins lead to a halt in production, hence the worsening trade deficit due to a shortfall of 24 million dinars per week," said the Ministry in a press release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Who can prove ISIS is popular?'
|Dec '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|1
|Froma Harrop's troubling support of French burk... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Name
|2
|This Country Beat Back the Islamist TideBy Maaj... (Jun '16)
|Jul '16
|Trumpo
|5
|Muslim waitress is assaulted in south of France... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|lilas marrier
|1
|What is an Islamist? (Aug '12)
|Apr '16
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|57
|Jailed: Illegal immigrant who raped and sexuall... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|1
|Tunisian gay men jailed for having sex and forc... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Logic Analysis
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC