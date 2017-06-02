Oil production in south Tunisia suspe...

Oil production in south Tunisia suspended due to social movements

Read more: Xinhuanet

Oil and gas productions in the fields of Tataouine, southwest of Tunisia and Kebili, southeast of Tunisia, have been completely interrupted due to protests in both provinces since two months ago, announced on Thursday night the Tunisian Ministry of Energy and Mines. "Having a direct negative impact on the national economy, these sit-ins lead to a halt in production, hence the worsening trade deficit due to a shortfall of 24 million dinars per week," said the Ministry in a press release.

