Morocco, Tunisia sign 13 deals to boost cooperation
These agreements were inked during the 19th session of the High Joint Commission of Morocco and Tunisia, which was chaired by Moroccan Prime minister Saadeddine El Othmani and his Tunisian counterpart Youssef Chahed.
