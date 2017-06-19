Michigan airport cop fought Tunisian knifeman in stabbing

Revealed: How hero cop wrestled Tunisian knifeman who 'hated the US' to the ground despite bleeding profusely from the neck where the attacker had stabbed him with an 8inch blade at a Michigan airport Amor Ftouhi , 50, is charged with stabbing police officer Lt. Jeff Neville at Bishop Airport in Flint, Michigan Wednesday morning Feds say they plan to charge Ftouhi with violence at an international airport - which carries a penalty of up to 20 years in prison The veteran police officer who was repeatedly stabbed during Wednesday's terrorist attack at a Michigan airport was able to wrestle the Tunisian assailant to the ground, despite bleeding profusely from wounds in his neck.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.