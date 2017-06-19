Michigan airport cop fought Tunisian ...

Michigan airport cop fought Tunisian knifeman in stabbing

Next Story Prev Story
42 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

Revealed: How hero cop wrestled Tunisian knifeman who 'hated the US' to the ground despite bleeding profusely from the neck where the attacker had stabbed him with an 8inch blade at a Michigan airport Amor Ftouhi , 50, is charged with stabbing police officer Lt. Jeff Neville at Bishop Airport in Flint, Michigan Wednesday morning Feds say they plan to charge Ftouhi with violence at an international airport - which carries a penalty of up to 20 years in prison The veteran police officer who was repeatedly stabbed during Wednesday's terrorist attack at a Michigan airport was able to wrestle the Tunisian assailant to the ground, despite bleeding profusely from wounds in his neck.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Who can prove ISIS is popular?' (Dec '16) Dec '16 Marie-Luise_J 1
News Froma Harrop's troubling support of French burk... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Name 2
News This Country Beat Back the Islamist TideBy Maaj... (Jun '16) Jul '16 Trumpo 5
News Muslim waitress is assaulted in south of France... (Jun '16) Jun '16 lilas marrier 1
News What is an Islamist? (Aug '12) Apr '16 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 57
News Jailed: Illegal immigrant who raped and sexuall... (Apr '16) Apr '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 1
News Tunisian gay men jailed for having sex and forc... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Logic Analysis 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Notre Dame
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,167 • Total comments across all topics: 281,941,925

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC