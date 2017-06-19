Michigan airport cop fought Tunisian knifeman in stabbing
Revealed: How hero cop wrestled Tunisian knifeman who 'hated the US' to the ground despite bleeding profusely from the neck where the attacker had stabbed him with an 8inch blade at a Michigan airport Amor Ftouhi , 50, is charged with stabbing police officer Lt. Jeff Neville at Bishop Airport in Flint, Michigan Wednesday morning Feds say they plan to charge Ftouhi with violence at an international airport - which carries a penalty of up to 20 years in prison The veteran police officer who was repeatedly stabbed during Wednesday's terrorist attack at a Michigan airport was able to wrestle the Tunisian assailant to the ground, despite bleeding profusely from wounds in his neck.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Who can prove ISIS is popular?' (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|1
|Froma Harrop's troubling support of French burk... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Name
|2
|This Country Beat Back the Islamist TideBy Maaj... (Jun '16)
|Jul '16
|Trumpo
|5
|Muslim waitress is assaulted in south of France... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|lilas marrier
|1
|What is an Islamist? (Aug '12)
|Apr '16
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|57
|Jailed: Illegal immigrant who raped and sexuall... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|1
|Tunisian gay men jailed for having sex and forc... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Logic Analysis
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC