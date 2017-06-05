Making sense of recent protests in Mo...

Making sense of recent protests in Morocco

Sunday Jun 4

The recent protests in the Rif region in Morocco were actually ignited back in October 2016, after the gruesome death of a fishmonger named Mouhcine Fikri . The event very much resembled the death of fruit seller Mohamed Bouazizi in Tunisia, which triggered the Tunisian uprisings leading to the Arab Spring in 2011.

Chicago, IL

