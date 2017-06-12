Landmine Blast Kills Soldier in Tunisia

"Martyr of the nation" Mohamed Ali Toujani, a term usually used for victims of jihadist attacks, died of injuries after Friday's blast in the Kef region. A Tunisian soldier died on Monday of his wounds from a landmine explosion on Mount Ouergha in the west of the country near the Algerian border, the defense ministry said.

Chicago, IL

