ITF Assisting Stranded Foreign Crew

The ITF , which is assisting the crew of the tanker Qaaswa, marooned in Tunisia, has rebutted the owner company's attempts to hide its ill treatment of the crew - including a farcical reported claim that the intimidated, underprovisioned and ill-treated seafarers are supposedly selling bunker fuel. Paul Falzon, ITF contact in Malta, has been helping the crew on a daily basis since 13 May, when they responded to ITF calls.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SIU.