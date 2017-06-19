Is the Tunisian a oeArab Springa abou...

Is the Tunisian a oeArab Springa about to repeat in Morocco?

The Moroccan press reported that King Mohammed VI decided not to attend the Economic Community of West African States meeting in Monrovia on June 4, 2017, because he was reluctant to meet Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu who had been invited by the President of Liberia to address the forum. King Mohammed, it was reported, thought he would be the only speaker at the gathering.

