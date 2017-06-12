International Carthage Festival celebrates Abdel Halim Hafez

The artists participating in last year's Carthage Festival, which was held from July 13 to August 25, included many famous Arab singers such as the Iraqi Kazem El Saher, the Tunisian Saber El Ribai, the Lebanese Najwa Karam, the Algerian Cheb Khaled and the Moroccan Samira Said. The festival has been held in Tunisia since the 1960s in the Carthage theatre, which holds up to 7,500 people.

