International Carthage Festival celebrates Abdel Halim Hafez
The artists participating in last year's Carthage Festival, which was held from July 13 to August 25, included many famous Arab singers such as the Iraqi Kazem El Saher, the Tunisian Saber El Ribai, the Lebanese Najwa Karam, the Algerian Cheb Khaled and the Moroccan Samira Said. The festival has been held in Tunisia since the 1960s in the Carthage theatre, which holds up to 7,500 people.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Egypt Today.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Who can prove ISIS is popular?'
|Dec '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|1
|Froma Harrop's troubling support of French burk... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Name
|2
|This Country Beat Back the Islamist TideBy Maaj... (Jun '16)
|Jul '16
|Trumpo
|5
|Muslim waitress is assaulted in south of France... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|lilas marrier
|1
|What is an Islamist? (Aug '12)
|Apr '16
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|57
|Jailed: Illegal immigrant who raped and sexuall... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|1
|Tunisian gay men jailed for having sex and forc... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Logic Analysis
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC