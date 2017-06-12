In Tunisia, activists fight to eat du...

In Tunisia, activists fight to eat during Ramzan

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Times of India

A demonstrator holding a sign that says, 'Why does it bother you if you fast and I eat?' NEW DELHI: Tunisia yesterday sentenced a man to jail for smoking in public during Ramzan , even as rights activists in the country are agitating against the country's illegal crackdown on those who don't fast during the Muslim holy month, international media reported. Unlike in Pakistan, for example, Tunisia has no laws punishing those who don't fast during Ramzan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Who can prove ISIS is popular?' Dec '16 Marie-Luise_J 1
News Froma Harrop's troubling support of French burk... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Name 2
News This Country Beat Back the Islamist TideBy Maaj... (Jun '16) Jul '16 Trumpo 5
News Muslim waitress is assaulted in south of France... (Jun '16) Jun '16 lilas marrier 1
News What is an Islamist? (Aug '12) Apr '16 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 57
News Jailed: Illegal immigrant who raped and sexuall... (Apr '16) Apr '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 1
News Tunisian gay men jailed for having sex and forc... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Logic Analysis 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,294 • Total comments across all topics: 281,749,799

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC