In Tunisia, activists fight to eat during Ramzan

A demonstrator holding a sign that says, 'Why does it bother you if you fast and I eat?' NEW DELHI: Tunisia yesterday sentenced a man to jail for smoking in public during Ramzan , even as rights activists in the country are agitating against the country's illegal crackdown on those who don't fast during the Muslim holy month, international media reported. Unlike in Pakistan, for example, Tunisia has no laws punishing those who don't fast during Ramzan.

