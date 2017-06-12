IMF's Second Loan Installment to Tuni...

IMF's Second Loan Installment to Tunisia a 'Token of Support': Lagarde

The International Monetary Fund authorised this week the disbursement of the second instalment of the loan granted to Tunisia which is worth $314.4 million . Tunisia has already received the loan's first instalment worth $320 million as part of its economic development programme approved in May 2016.

