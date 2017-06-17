Federal agents arrest Maryland man wanted for international child kidnapping
Federal agents have arrested a Maryland man who was accused of international parental kidnapping, ending a six-year saga that drew the attention of the state's top elected officials. FBI and U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents arrested Faical Chebbi of Accokeek on Wednesday after he landed at Dulles International Airport, prosecutors said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Who can prove ISIS is popular?' (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|1
|Froma Harrop's troubling support of French burk... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Name
|2
|This Country Beat Back the Islamist TideBy Maaj... (Jun '16)
|Jul '16
|Trumpo
|5
|Muslim waitress is assaulted in south of France... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|lilas marrier
|1
|What is an Islamist? (Aug '12)
|Apr '16
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|57
|Jailed: Illegal immigrant who raped and sexuall... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|1
|Tunisian gay men jailed for having sex and forc... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Logic Analysis
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC