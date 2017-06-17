Federal agents arrest Maryland man wanted for international child kidnapping

Federal agents arrest Maryland man wa...

Federal agents have arrested a Maryland man who was accused of international parental kidnapping, ending a six-year saga that drew the attention of the state's top elected officials. FBI and U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents arrested Faical Chebbi of Accokeek on Wednesday after he landed at Dulles International Airport, prosecutors said.

