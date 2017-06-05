Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia support political settlement in Libya
The talks, which took place on June 5 and 6, gathered Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and Tunisian Foreign Minister Khemaies Jhinaoui, and were hosted by Algeria's African and Arab Affairs Minister Abdelkader Messahel. According to the final statement of the talks, released by Egypt's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the ministers discussed the efforts of Libyan parties, on national and local levels, aiming at resuming the comprehensive national talks.
