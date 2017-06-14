Currency Market Targeted as Unrest Re...

Currency Market Targeted as Unrest Returns to Arab Spring Cradle

Read more: Bloomberg

Tunisian Prime Minister Yousef El-Shahed is targeting the foreign-currency black market as his government bids to boost state coffers and promote growth, after the slumping economy triggered some of the biggest protests since the Arab Spring. The government plans to allow Tunisians to hold foreign currency in their bank accounts to encourage transactions to come though official channels rather than the black market, Shahed said in an interview in Tunis.

Chicago, IL

