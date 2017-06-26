Cop stabbed in Flint airport released...

Cop stabbed in Flint airport released from the hospital

'Hero' cop who was stabbed in the neck by the Tunisian knifeman during the Flint airport terrorist attack is released from hospital and gives a thumbs up in front of his tribute wall Lt Jeff Neville - who had what has been described as a 12-inch laceration from the front of his neck to the back - was released Monday A spokeswoman for Hurley Medical Center says Lt Jeff Neville - who had what has been described as a 12-inch laceration from the front of his neck to the back - was released Monday in Flint, Michigan The Flint, Michigan, airport officer stabbed in the neck during what authorities are investigating as a terrorist act has been discharged from a hospital.

Chicago, IL

