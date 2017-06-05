Collected Department Releases: Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights and...
The U.S. Department of State Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights and Labor announces an open competition for organizations interested in submitting applications for projects that help prevent and address gender-based violence in Tunisia. DRL seeks to enhance the ability of Tunisian government and civil society stakeholders to combat gender-based violence by supporting advocacy efforts for improved legal protection, ensuring victim-sensitive implementation of GBV legislation, increasing rights and GBV awareness, and developing effective reporting and service-provision mechanisms.
