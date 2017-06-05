Call for Projects: Tunisia Launches i...

Call for Projects: Tunisia Launches its Renewable Energy Program

13 hrs ago Read more: JD Supra

In Short The Situation : The first phase of a renewable energy program is being launched by the Tunisian Ministry of Energy, Mines and Renewable Energies. The Action : A call for energy projects by the Ministry seeks development of 210 MW spread across wind and solar sources.

Chicago, IL

