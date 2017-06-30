British Museum Acquires New Middle Eastern Photography With Help Of Art Fund
The British Museum has acquired photographs by nine artists from across the Middle East with support from Art Fund. This new acquisition takes the British Museum's Middle East art collection in new directions capturing moments in time and engaging with recent and current histories.
