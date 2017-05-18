Zamalek meets Al-Ahly Tripoli next Tuesday in Tunisia

Lede: Zamalek SC team delegation arrived Friday in the Tunisian city of Carthage, in preparation for their upcoming Champions' League clash with Al-Ahly Tripoli next Tuesday. CAIRO - 20 May 2017: Zamalek SC team delegation arrived Friday in the Tunisian city of Carthage, in preparation for their upcoming Champions' League clash with Al-Ahly Tripoli next Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Egypt Today.