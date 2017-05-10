Visa denial leaves family scrambling ahead of McGill University graduation
Ach Gaddes says it's disappointing that his mother, Amelle Liazoghli, was denied entry into Canada and may miss his graduation ceremony at McGill University. Amelle Liazoghli was the one who encouraged her son to study at McGill University, and after waiting four years to see him cross the stage to receive his diploma, she may not be there at all.
