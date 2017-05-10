Visa denial leaves family scrambling ...

Visa denial leaves family scrambling ahead of McGill University graduation

Next Story Prev Story
57 min ago Read more: CBC News

Ach Gaddes says it's disappointing that his mother, Amelle Liazoghli, was denied entry into Canada and may miss his graduation ceremony at McGill University. Amelle Liazoghli was the one who encouraged her son to study at McGill University, and after waiting four years to see him cross the stage to receive his diploma, she may not be there at all.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Who can prove ISIS is popular?' Dec '16 Marie-Luise_J 1
News Froma Harrop's troubling support of French burk... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Name 2
News This Country Beat Back the Islamist TideBy Maaj... (Jun '16) Jul '16 Trumpo 5
News Muslim waitress is assaulted in south of France... (Jun '16) Jun '16 lilas marrier 1
News What is an Islamist? (Aug '12) Apr '16 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 57
News Jailed: Illegal immigrant who raped and sexuall... (Apr '16) Apr '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 1
News Tunisian gay men jailed for having sex and forc... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Logic Analysis 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,122 • Total comments across all topics: 281,029,261

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC