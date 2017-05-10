Tunisia's new e-Visa system is planned for late 2017, or early 2018.
The Tunisian electronic visa is expected to enter into force in late 2017 or early 2018 in order to develop tourism flows and further facilitate the process of obtaining visas for all nationalities, said Minister of Tourism Salma Elloumi Rekik. She said that the National Commission, set up for this purpose, is studying this project which was initiated by the Ministry of Tourism in collaboration with the World Tourism Organization and the Ministries of the Interior and Foreign Affairs, she added in a debate on "Health Tourism in Tunisia: Opportunities and Challenges" organised by Tunisian-British Chamber of Commerce , and the American Chamber of Commerce in Tunisia .
