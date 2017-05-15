Tunisia's Fight Against Corruption Ca...

Tunisia's Fight Against Corruption Can Generate Billions of Dinars: Official

The President of the Anti-Corruption Authority Chawki Tabib said that if the state mobilises a budget of 100 million Tunisian dinars for the Authority, it can win 10 billion dinars a year , in the form of direct income to the state budget. Speaking at a conference on the role of the Tunisian Competition Council , which has just signed a partnership agreement with INLUCC in the fight against corruption, Tabib called on the government to assume its responsibility for supporting the authority from the judiciary and the Court of Auditors as well as all supervisory institutions.

