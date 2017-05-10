Tunisian vendor sets himself on fire,...

Tunisian vendor sets himself on fire, sparking clashes with police: residents

Reuters

Tunisian police fired tear gas to break up rioting by hundreds of protesters who took to the streets after a fruit seller set himself on fire when police stopped him working, local residents said. In an incident similar to the self-immolation in 2011 that sparked the uprising that toppled autocrat Zine El-Abidine Ben Ali, the street vendor in a small town west of the capital poured gasoline over himself and set it ablaze.

