Tunisian security forces interrogate news website cofounder

Officers from the Tunisian National Guard's Central Investigation Brigade interrogated Sami Ben Gharbia, the cofounder of the independent news website Nawaat , for six hours on May 3, 2017, demanding that he reveal the sources of an April 24 article about a draft economic and financial reconciliation law, Ben Gharbia told the Committee to Protect Journalists. The officers also demanded that he supply the names, phone numbers, and national identification card numbers of all the journalists who worked on the article, he said.

Chicago, IL

