Tunisian PM vows to combat corruption nationwide

Read more: Xinhuanet

Tunisian Prime Minister Youssef Chahed declared on Wednesday an anti-corruption war across the country, a day after several Tunisian leading businessmen suspected of corruption were arrested. "It is a single choice to take the war against corruption," he said in a brief statement to the reporters at the government headquarters in Tunis.

